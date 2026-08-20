NSE seeks SEBI approval for 'permitted to trade' BSE listing
NSE is planning to let people trade its shares on NSE's own platform under the "permitted to trade" category even though they would formally list on BSE.
They're looking to use a "permitted to trade" route, which basically means you could buy and sell NSE shares on NSE under the "permitted to trade" category.
The catch? This move needs a green light from SEBI since current rules don't allow exchanges to list themselves.
NSE aims 2nd half September IPO
This strategy isn't new, about 250 companies already use it to boost trading access and liquidity.
If SEBI approves, NSE shares could even make it into major indexes like Nifty, making them more visible and attractive for investors.
NSE is hoping for SEBI's nod soon so it can launch its IPO in the second half of September.
If all goes well, you might get a shot at owning a piece of NSE sooner than expected.