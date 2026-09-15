NSE set for ₹22,561.57cr offer for sale IPO Sept 17-21
Business
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is finally going public! Its much-awaited IPO runs from September 17-21, 2026, with a massive offer size of ₹22,561.57 crore.
This is a full offer for sale (so existing shareholders are cashing in), and there's already buzz in the market, with a grey-market premium of ₹202, indicating about an 11% premium over the upper price band of ₹1,785 per share.
NSE dominates derivatives, profits down 15%
NSE has been India's leading stock exchange and still dominates equity and currency derivatives as of March 31, 2026.
While recent profits dipped by 15% this year to ₹10,302 crore, it remains a key player in the country's financial scene.
NSE's debut is set to be another big moment for India's markets.