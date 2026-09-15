NSE set for ₹22,561.57cr offer for sale IPO Sept 17-21

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is finally going public! Its much-awaited IPO runs from September 17-21, 2026, with a massive offer size of ₹22,561.57 crore.

This is a full offer for sale (so existing shareholders are cashing in), and there's already buzz in the market, with a grey-market premium of ₹202, indicating about an 11% premium over the upper price band of ₹1,785 per share.