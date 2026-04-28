NSE shareholders approve selling over 4% stake, enabling ₹23,000cr IPO Business Apr 28, 2026

NSE just got the go-ahead from its shareholders to sell over 4% of its shares, moving it a big step closer to launching its much-awaited IPO, expected to be valued at around ₹23,000 crore.

Both public and private investors, including big names like LIC, SBI and SBI's arms, which together own more than 18% of NSE, backed the decision.