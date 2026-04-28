NSE shareholders approve selling over 4% stake, enabling ₹23,000cr IPO
Business
NSE just got the go-ahead from its shareholders to sell over 4% of its shares, moving it a big step closer to launching its much-awaited IPO, expected to be valued at around ₹23,000 crore.
Both public and private investors, including big names like LIC, SBI and SBI's arms, which together own more than 18% of NSE, backed the decision.
NSE prepares IPO papers, 200,000+ shareholders
With this approval, NSE (India's largest stock exchange by trading turnover and revenue) is now prepping its official IPO documents.
The exchange has over 200,000 shareholders holding about 247.5 crore shares as of March 31, 2026.
This milestone brings NSE closer to hitting the stock market.