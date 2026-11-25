NSE shares rise nearly 2% after ICICI Securities buy call
NSE shares got a boost on Wednesday, November 25, rising nearly 2% after ICICI Securities gave them a "Buy" rating and set a target price of ₹2,650 per share, the highest among brokerages covering the stock on the Street.
That's almost 20% higher than current levels, catching the eye of investors and making NSE a hot topic in trading circles.
ICICI Securities forecasts NSE ₹16,400cr
ICICI Securities is pretty optimistic about NSE's future, expecting profits to reach ₹16,400 crore by FY29.
They also see daily trading volumes in the cash market climbing to ₹1.44 lakh crore and revenue from index options hitting ₹14,200 crore.
With 46 million active clients (and more young investors joining in), NSE is holding strong as India's top stock exchange and even making waves globally with over half the market share in equity derivatives.