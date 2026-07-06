NSE targets September launch for ₹30,000cr IPO
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is gearing up for its long-awaited public listing, with a possible Initial Public Offering (IPO) launch in September, as per CNBC-TV18. The move could see the exchange raise ₹30,000-32,000 crore and be valued at around ₹5-5.3 lakh crore. This would make it one of the largest IPOs in India's capital market history.
Marketing efforts
Roadshows and investor marketing to commence soon
As per the report, formal investor marketing and roadshows could kick off as early as next week. The merchant bankers appointed for the transaction are likely to start domestic and international roadshows. These events will highlight the exchange's business model, financial performance, and long-term growth prospects to institutional investors. The aim is to generate investor interest ahead of the official public issue launch.
OFS details
Complete Offer for Sale (OFS)
The proposed IPO will be a complete Offer for Sale (OFS), where existing shareholders can reduce their stakes. As no new shares will be issued, the proceeds from this offering will go to the selling shareholders and not to the exchange itself. This structure is different from other offerings such as Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms, which are expected to include a fresh issue of shares with some proceeds going toward debt repayment.
Listing progress
Regulatory green light for NSE's IPO
The proposed listing comes after a long wait of several years. NSE's IPO plans were stalled due to regulatory and legal challenges, delaying one of the country's most awaited public offerings. However, recent regulatory developments have revived the listing process, allowing the exchange to proceed with its market debut.