NSE targets September launch for ₹30,000cr IPO

OFS details

Complete Offer for Sale (OFS)

The proposed IPO will be a complete Offer for Sale (OFS), where existing shareholders can reduce their stakes. As no new shares will be issued, the proceeds from this offering will go to the selling shareholders and not to the exchange itself. This structure is different from other offerings such as Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms, which are expected to include a fresh issue of shares with some proceeds going toward debt repayment.