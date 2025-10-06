NSE, Tata Memorial Centre to build India's largest BMT center

Center will be operational by July 2027

Set to open by July 2027, the ₹380 crore facility will handle over 1.3 lakh outpatients each year and perform more than 600 transplants—making it one of South Asia's biggest centers.

It'll focus on affordable care for patients, plus support ACTREC's future plans for expanding cancer research and treatment.

The project already has all its clearances, so construction is moving full speed ahead.