Next Article
NSE, Tata Memorial Centre to build India's largest BMT center
Business
NSE and Tata Memorial Centre are joining forces to set up India's largest bone marrow transplant (BMT) center at ACTREC in Navi Mumbai.
Announced with a bhoomi pujan ceremony held on Sunday, the new 11-story hospital block will offer advanced cancer care and a dedicated 60-bed BMT unit—all designed to make treatment more accessible.
Center will be operational by July 2027
Set to open by July 2027, the ₹380 crore facility will handle over 1.3 lakh outpatients each year and perform more than 600 transplants—making it one of South Asia's biggest centers.
It'll focus on affordable care for patients, plus support ACTREC's future plans for expanding cancer research and treatment.
The project already has all its clearances, so construction is moving full speed ahead.