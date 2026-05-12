Why NSE may prepone its IPO filing in India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is likely to speed up the filing of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Initially, the exchange was eyeing June 14, 2026, as the deadline for this move. However, it could now happen in early June, as per CNBC-TV18. The change in timeline comes amid lower retail shareholder participation in NSE's proposed initial public offering (IPO) .

Participation details Less than 500 retail shareholders participating The initial expectation was that a large number of retail shareholders would tender shares in the IPO. However, CNBC-TV18 says that less than 500 retail shareholders are currently participating. Notably, over 5% of NSE's equity has already been offered for sale by existing shareholders. Institutional shareholders have also offered almost 10% of their existing holdings as part of the listing process.

Shareholder growth Over 2L shareholders in the exchange The number of NSE shareholders crossed the two lakh mark a month ago and now stands at 2.02 lakh. The exchange has confirmed its plan for an initial public offering (IPO) through an offer for sale, pursuant to SEBI's approval. NSE is likely to dilute around 4-5% equity through this proposed IPO, which is expected to be one of India's largest public issues.

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