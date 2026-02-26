NSE's $2.5 billion IPO process kicks off Business Feb 26, 2026

NSE is finally moving ahead with its much-anticipated $2.5 billion IPO, inviting banks to pitch for roles.

Rothschild & Co. will oversee the adviser selection, which wraps up by mid-March 2026.

The source does not report any regulatory clearance in January 2026.

The source does not give a target IPO/listing date beyond adviser selection by mid-March 2026, and the move is described as ending several years of delays.