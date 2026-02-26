NSE's $2.5 billion IPO process kicks off
NSE is finally moving ahead with its much-anticipated $2.5 billion IPO, inviting banks to pitch for roles.
Rothschild & Co. will oversee the adviser selection, which wraps up by mid-March 2026.
The source does not report any regulatory clearance in January 2026.
The source does not give a target IPO/listing date beyond adviser selection by mid-March 2026, and the move is described as ending several years of delays.
NSE's business in numbers
As India's biggest stock exchange, NSE handles nearly all equity trading in the country—think 93%+ of cash trades and almost every equity futures contract out there.
It serves about 22 crore investor accounts.
No financial figures are provided in the source article.
Existing shareholders to sell stake
The $2.5 billion could be raised if existing shareholders sell roughly 4-5% of their stake—no new shares are being issued this time around.
No expected listing date provided in the source.