NTPC and Eskom in talks to boost South Africa's renewables
Business
India's NTPC and South Africa's Eskom might soon join forces to boost renewable energy projects.
Talks are underway, according to South Africa's high commissioner, with both companies exploring collaboration in South Africa's green-energy transition.
NTPC may support Eskom maintenance training
If it happens, NTPC would help keep Eskom's aging power plants running smoothly and share know-how with their engineers.
Since Eskom supplies about 90% of South Africa's electricity (mostly from coal), this move could be a real step forward for cleaner, more reliable energy in the country.