NTPC Green Energy posts 56.2% profit and 53.2% revenue rise
Business
NTPC Green Energy just posted a big 56.2% jump in profit for July-September 2026, earning ₹137.5 crore compared to ₹88 crore last year.
Revenue also climbed 53.2%, hitting ₹938.2 crore, showing the company's green energy business is growing fast.
NTPC Green Energy shares down 13.5%
Even with these impressive numbers and improved profit margins (EBITDA margin now at 88.4%), NTPC Green Energy's stock has dropped, down 11.8% in the past month and 13.5% this year, closing at ₹82.44 on Friday, October 30, 2026.
It's a reminder that even strong financials don't always shield renewable energy stocks from market ups and downs.