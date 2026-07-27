NTPC posts record ₹27,546cr profit up 15% and ₹55,986cr capex
NTPC, India's top government power company, just hit a record profit of ₹27,546 crore for FY2025-26, a solid 15% jump from last year.
They also spent more than ever before on new projects, with capital expenditure reaching ₹55,986 crore.
All these milestones were shared at their annual investors' meet today.
NTPC operational capacity reaches 90.9 GW
NTPC boosted its total operational capacity to 90.9 GW in FY2025-26 (FY26) by adding 9.6 GW.
Their renewable energy portfolio now stands at 12 GW, but they're aiming much higher: 60 GW by FY32 and 136 GW by FY37; 250 GW by 2037 (Corporate Plan 2037) as part of their long-term plan.
NTPC plans 30GW nuclear, hydrogen hub
The company's coal plants ran efficiently with a load factor above the national average, and they produced nearly 49 million tons of coal themselves.
Looking ahead, NTPC is targeting 30 GW in nuclear power by 2047 through its subsidiary NPUNL and is setting up a green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam that could produce approximately 1,400 tons per day.