NTPC stock price: Here are the key levels to watch
NTPC's stock nudged up just 0.07% over the past week, with shares trading at ₹341.65 on Thursday morning.
The company is valued at over ₹3.31 lakh crore, and its price-to-earnings ratio (13.84) and earnings per share (₹24.71) suggest steady financial health.
NTPC's performance in recent months
On Wednesday, NTPC closed slightly higher at ₹342, but overall it's dipped a tiny 0.04% in the last three months—so performance has been pretty flat lately.
The stock's six-month beta is just 0.8738, meaning it doesn't jump around much compared to the broader market.