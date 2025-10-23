Why HUL is a safer bet for investors right now
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares climbed over 4% this week, closing at ₹2,591.70 on Tuesday.
The company's steady growth in the FMCG space and huge market cap of about ₹6 lakh crore have caught the eye of investors looking for safer bets.
Low volatility and strong profits make it stand out
If you're into stable investments with less drama, HUL is ticking a lot of boxes right now.
Its low volatility (beta of 0.43) means fewer wild price swings, and strong profits—reflected in an earnings per share of ₹45.94—make it stand out.
Plus, being part of the Nifty 50 keeps it on big investors' radar.
Reliable pick for calm and steady investments
Consistent earnings and healthy cash flow are key here: HUL's financial health remains solid even if sales growth has been modest at 9.67% over five years.
All in all, it remains a reliable pick for anyone who likes their investments calm and steady.