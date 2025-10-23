Next Article
TCS shares jump 1.79% on Wednesday
TCS shares closed at ₹3,006.7 on Wednesday, up 1.79% for the day with 310,092 shares traded.
Even with this jump, the stock has barely moved over the past week (up just 0.27%) and is actually down 5.48% over the last three months.
TCS's low beta indicates stability
Despite recent ups and downs, TCS remains pretty stable compared to most stocks—it has a low six-month beta of 0.4044, meaning it doesn't swing wildly with the market.
With a massive market cap of ₹10.88 lakh crore and solid earnings per share of ₹136.64, TCS continues to attract investors who are looking for reliability in uncertain times.