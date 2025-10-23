UPL's stock gains 1% in a week

Three-month return slightly down at -0.88%

Even though its three-month return is slightly down at -0.88%, UPL's stock has shown resilience.

Its six-month beta is just over 1, meaning it reacts moderately to market swings—so it's not too wild or too dull.

If you want deeper insights or are thinking about investing, the UPL Stock Liveblog breaks down all the key numbers and trends in one spot.