NTPC's Q1 profit rises 11% to ₹6,108cr Business Jul 30, 2025

NTPC, India's biggest power company, just posted an 11% rise in profit for April-June—₹6,108 crore this year versus ₹5,506 crore last year.

Interestingly, their main revenue actually dropped by 3%, but a bump in other income helped balance things out.