NTPC's Q1 profit rises 11% to ₹6,108cr
NTPC, India's biggest power company, just posted an 11% rise in profit for April-June—₹6,108 crore this year versus ₹5,506 crore last year.
Interestingly, their main revenue actually dropped by 3%, but a bump in other income helped balance things out.
Fuel costs trimmed by 10%
NTPC trimmed fuel costs by 10%, which really helped keep expenses in check.
They also made ₹2,331 crore from energy trading—including exporting power to Nepal and Bangladesh—showing they're expanding their reach beyond India.
NTPC's Gurdeep Singh to continue as Chairman, MD
Gurdeep Singh is set to continue as Chairman and MD for another year (pending shareholder nod), keeping leadership stable.
Plus, NTPC plans to reward shareholders with a final dividend of ₹3.35 per share later this year.