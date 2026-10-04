NTT Data counts on India to drive global AI ambitions
NTT Data (part of Japan's NTT Group) is counting on India to drive its global AI ambitions.
Right now, India makes up just 3% to 4% of NTT Data's business, but that number is set to rise thanks to the country's fast-growing tech scene and the fact that India generates a whopping 20% of the world's data.
NTT Data ramps India infrastructure investment
NTT Data is not holding back: it announced in 2025 that it plans to invest $1.5 billion annually over 2025-2027 into India, building on over $3 billion already spent since 2011.
The focus? More data centers, green energy projects, and new tech hubs like its Bengaluru innovation center.
It has also launched undersea cable stations in Mumbai and Chennai to boost Asia-Pacific connectivity.
NTT Data serves clients across industries
NTT Data serves clients across industries, making it one of the world's major IT service providers.