NTT Data Payment Services plans to link UPI across Asia
NTT Data Payment Services is planning to link India's popular digital payment system, UPI, with other fast payment systems across Asia.
Their idea? Connect UPI with other fast payment systems across Asia using a central hub, so sending money between countries like Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and India gets way easier.
NTT Data proposes shared-switch, launches Adaptis
Instead of tricky one-on-one deals between countries (which often hit regulatory snags), NTT Data wants a single network where payments flow smoothly for everyone.
This shared-switch setup would let merchants and shoppers pay each other seamlessly, even across borders.
The company has also launched Adaptis as its unified brand for digital payments and has been building its presence in India since 2018 after acquiring Atom Technologies.