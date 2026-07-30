Nucleus Software profit falls 32.19% to ₹23.87 cr this quarter

Even with the earnings slump, Nucleus is doubling down on tech investments: think AI, smarter banking platforms, and better customer tools.

Co-founder and Managing Director Vishnu R. Dusad says innovation is key for navigating industry changes, while Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Parag Bhise points to steady progress in new products and market expansion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company aims to grow its partner network and boost global delivery with responsible AI and automation, all to help customers handle evolving financial needs.