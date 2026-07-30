Nucleus Software profit falls 32.19% to ₹23.87 cr this quarter
Nucleus Software saw its profit drop by 32.19% this quarter, landing at ₹23.87 crore compared with last year's ₹35.20 crore.
The dip came from lower revenues and higher expenses, which squeezed their margins.
Nucleus ramps AI and banking investments
Even with the earnings slump, Nucleus is doubling down on tech investments: think AI, smarter banking platforms, and better customer tools.
Co-founder and Managing Director Vishnu R. Dusad says innovation is key for navigating industry changes, while Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Parag Bhise points to steady progress in new products and market expansion.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company aims to grow its partner network and boost global delivery with responsible AI and automation, all to help customers handle evolving financial needs.