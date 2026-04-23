Number of billionaires to reach 4,000 in next 5 years

The global billionaire population is projected to hit nearly 4,000 by 2031, according to a report by estate agent Knight Frank. The analysis shows that the number of billionaires has grown from 3,110 to a forecasted total of around 3,915 over the next five years. This represents a massive increase in wealth accumulation among the world's super-rich.

Wealth growth Surge in multimillionaire population The multimillionaire class, defined as those worth at least $30 million, has also seen a meteoric rise. The number of such individuals has skyrocketed from 162,191 in 2021 to a whopping 713,626 today. This is an increase of over 300%, further underscoring the global trend of wealth concentration among the ultra-rich.

Technological impact Tech profits fueling wealth explosion Liam Bailey, head of research at Knight Frank, attributed this rapid wealth growth to profits from the tech industry, especially artificial intelligence (AI). He said that "The ability to scale a business has never been higher," which has contributed to making big fortunes quickly. This trend highlights how technological advancements are playing a key role in wealth creation today.

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Regional trends Billionaire hotspots The research predicts that Saudi Arabia will witness the fastest growth in its billionaire population. The number is expected to more than double from 23 in 2026 to a projected 65 by 2031. Other countries like Poland and Sweden are also expected to see significant increases in their billionaire populations during this period, further highlighting global wealth concentration patterns.

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