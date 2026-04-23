Number of billionaires to reach 4,000 in next 5 years
What's the story
The global billionaire population is projected to hit nearly 4,000 by 2031, according to a report by estate agent Knight Frank. The analysis shows that the number of billionaires has grown from 3,110 to a forecasted total of around 3,915 over the next five years. This represents a massive increase in wealth accumulation among the world's super-rich.
Wealth growth
Surge in multimillionaire population
The multimillionaire class, defined as those worth at least $30 million, has also seen a meteoric rise. The number of such individuals has skyrocketed from 162,191 in 2021 to a whopping 713,626 today. This is an increase of over 300%, further underscoring the global trend of wealth concentration among the ultra-rich.
Technological impact
Tech profits fueling wealth explosion
Liam Bailey, head of research at Knight Frank, attributed this rapid wealth growth to profits from the tech industry, especially artificial intelligence (AI). He said that "The ability to scale a business has never been higher," which has contributed to making big fortunes quickly. This trend highlights how technological advancements are playing a key role in wealth creation today.
Regional trends
Billionaire hotspots
The research predicts that Saudi Arabia will witness the fastest growth in its billionaire population. The number is expected to more than double from 23 in 2026 to a projected 65 by 2031. Other countries like Poland and Sweden are also expected to see significant increases in their billionaire populations during this period, further highlighting global wealth concentration patterns.
Inequality concerns
Inequality crisis deepens
The growing number of billionaires has only widened the wealth gap between the richest and poorest. A recent World Inequality report revealed that less than 60,000 people, 0.001% of the world's population, hold three times as much wealth as the entire bottom half of humanity. This stark contrast has led to calls for global leaders to impose higher taxes on super-rich individuals in a bid to curb their political influence and address rising inequality.