Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield close ₹4,000cr prime offices fund
Business
Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield just wrapped up their PRIME Offices Fund at ₹4,000 crore, beating their original goal by a cool 33%.
The surge came from strong investor demand and a booming market for top-tier office spaces in India.
Nearly half invested across 4 million sqft
Nearly half the fund is already invested across about four million square feet, with more than 70 companies as tenants in several cities.
Over half are Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and over 20% run front-office operations.
The fund is all about giving Indian investors a shot at premium office real estate, and will keep backing high-quality commercial spaces across key markets.