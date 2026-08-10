Nuvama Research sees $300-$400B AI market, automation trims revenues
Business
Big news for Indian IT: the sector could tap into a massive $300 billion to $400 billion AI market by 2030, says Nuvama Research.
Instead of worrying about AI taking over jobs, the real challenge right now is automation cutting into some revenues.
Companies are shifting from just testing out AI to actually using it at scale, aiming for real boosts in productivity and business results.
Nuvama forecasts Q2 FY27 IT growth
Nuvama expects Indian IT firms to see better growth by Q2 FY27 as more businesses adopt AI and sign big deals: TCS and HCLTech already scored major contracts this year.