NVIDIA $130 billion next quarter forecast lifts AI stocks
AI stocks got a major boost after NVIDIA shared a super-strong revenue forecast: $130 billion for the next quarter, outpacing Wall Street's expectations.
This pushed NVIDIA's own shares up 3.5%, even after longtime CEO Jensen Huang's exit.
The news sent a wave of excitement through the whole AI sector.
AMD and Broadcom each up 2.9%
NVIDIA's optimism rubbed off on other companies too: CoreWeave jumped 5.4% and Nebius Group gained 7%, while semiconductor giants AMD and Broadcom each climbed 2.9%.
Even Micron, Sandisk, Oracle, and Alphabet saw their shares rise, showing just how much faith investors have in the future of AI, even with markets being a bit rocky lately.