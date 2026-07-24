NVIDIA $1.5B Amkor deal expands US chip packaging and testing
Business
NVIDIA just signed a $1.5 billion deal with Amkor Technology to ramp up advanced chip packaging and testing in the US.
This move is all about keeping up with the huge demand for AI tech and faster computers; no surprise, Amkor's stock shot up 17% after the news.
NVIDIA to fund Amkor Arizona expansion
NVIDIA will prepay to help Amkor expand its Arizona facilities, focusing on new ways to combine different chips into one package for NVIDIA's AI platforms.
Amkor already works with big names like TSMC and AMD, so this deal only strengthens its spot as a major player in the chip world.