NVIDIA advances pay hikes to retain employees after Huang's exit
What's the story
NVIDIA's interim CEO, Colette Kress, has promised employees early pay raises and more stock grants. The move comes after the departure of co-founder and former chief executive Jensen Huang. At the first all-hands meeting since Huang's exit, Kress urged employees to focus on future work and assured them of salary increases and additional equity in December, months ahead of the company's usual compensation review schedule.
Employee reassurance
Kress's assurance amid talent retention challenge
Kress's promise comes as NVIDIA tries to retain its talent amid uncertainty over the leadership change.
She emphasized the company's commitment to taking care of its workforce and ensuring they feel secure about their compensation.
Notably, questions about pay were the most common among the 700 queries submitted by employees ahead of this meeting, Wired reported.
Board response
Leadership change at NVIDIA after Huang's resignation
Huang resigned as NVIDIA CEO on November 12. The company's board appointed Kress, its chief financial officer, as interim chief executive.
It also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman and started searching for a permanent CEO from within and outside the company.
Huang's departure has left some parts of NVIDIA's workforce unsettled, with thousands publicly supporting calls for his return.
Financial growth
NVIDIA reports strong revenue growth
The leadership transition comes as NVIDIA continues to report strong financial growth, mainly due to demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The company reported revenue of $115.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, ending October 25. This was a 103% increase from the same period last year.
Its data center business alone generated $107.6 billion, up 110% year-on-year.
Future outlook
Product roadmap on track amid leadership transition
Kress has assured that NVIDIA's product roadmap is on track, with the latest Vera Rubin computing platform starting to ship.
The company expects revenue of around $130 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, plus or minus 3%.