NVIDIA and Palantir launch AI stack for smarter business operations
Business
Palantir and NVIDIA just dropped a new AI stack for businesses, announced at a recent conference in Washington.
By combining Palantir's data platform with NVIDIA's powerful AI tech, companies now get a single toolkit to build smart AI agents and streamline how they run things behind the scenes.
Lowe's is the 1st to use this tech
Lowe's is the first big name using this tech to boost its global supply chain.
The system pulls together data from different business tools—like staffing or inventory—so leaders can see what's happening in real time and quickly test out new strategies (think: rerouting shipments if there's a storm).
This could be a game-changer not just for retail, but also for healthcare, public services, and anyone who wants smoother operations with less risk.