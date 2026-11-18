NVIDIA's stock shot up nearly 3% in premarket trading, with experts like Gene Munster calling out the strong optimism around its future growth.

Still, Wall Street had a rough Tuesday: both the Dow and S&P 500 slid, with the Dow down 1.6% and the S&P 500 down 1%.

Now, investors are watching for clues from the Fed's latest meeting minutes and keeping an eye on AI company Anthropic's upcoming IPO, which has people talking thanks to its hefty price range.