NVIDIA blacklists Singapore Megaspeed after U.S.-led China chip probe
NVIDIA has placed Singapore-based Megaspeed on its "no sell" list after a U.S.-led probe found the company was under scrutiny over alleged transfers of advanced NVIDIA chips to Chinese companies, under investigation for potential export control violations.
The ban kicked in June 2025 and is part of ongoing efforts to keep sensitive tech out of the hands of foreign rivals.
US Singapore authorities interview Alice Huang
US agents, working with Singaporean authorities, checked on Megaspeed and even interviewed its CEO Alice Huang to make sure everything was above board.
This move highlights how seriously US officials are taking chip smuggling and tech security these days, especially as global tensions over AI and semiconductors heat up.