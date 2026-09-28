NVIDIA boosts share buyback by record $150B amid AI demand
Business
NVIDIA is making headlines with a record $150 billion boost to its share buyback program, the biggest in its history.
This move comes as NVIDIA continues to benefit from strong AI demand, turning the company into a major force in the tech world.
NVIDIA authorizes $235B buyback through FY2028
With this update, NVIDIA can now buy back up to $235 billion worth of its own shares through fiscal year 2028.
The news gave its stock a quick 1.7% bump before markets opened.
CEO Jensen Huang says it is all about riding the wave of AI and accelerated computing, showing NVIDIA is doubling down on growth and keeping investors confident for the long haul.