NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joins Trump's delegation to China summit

Trump brings tech and finance heavyweights

Trump's team includes tech and finance heavyweights like Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, and Stephen Schwartzman, and executives from Boeing, Mastercard, Meta, and Qualcomm.

Trump shot down rumors about Huang missing the trip as "fake news," calling it "the incredible gathering of the World's Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China."

Earlier in the day, Trump said he does not think about Americans's financial situation during talks.