NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joins Trump's delegation to China summit
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is officially part of Donald Trump's delegation heading to a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The trip, delayed six weeks due to the Iran war, had people worried about NVIDIA's huge $50 billion AI chip opportunity in China when Huang wasn't on the list.
His spot was confirmed late on May 12, easing those concerns.
Trump brings tech and finance heavyweights
Trump's team includes tech and finance heavyweights like Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, and Stephen Schwartzman, and executives from Boeing, Mastercard, Meta, and Qualcomm.
Trump shot down rumors about Huang missing the trip as "fake news," calling it "the incredible gathering of the World's Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China."
Earlier in the day, Trump said he does not think about Americans's financial situation during talks.