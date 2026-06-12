NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang rejects blaming AI for layoffs

Amazon 14,000 Microsoft 15,000 layoffs

Huang's comments come as big names like Amazon, Microsoft, and Citigroup have cut jobs in 2025, often citing AI as the reason.

Amazon made its largest-ever cuts with 14,000 layoffs; Microsoft let go of 15,000 after ramping up its AI investments.

The debate is heating up about whether these layoffs are truly about AI or just cover-ups for past overhiring and shifting business goals, especially since NVIDIA is at the heart of today's AI boom.