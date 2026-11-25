NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang returns after resignation, apologizes to employees
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, just returned to his role after stepping down over personal scandals.
He reportedly apologized to employees and shared that he's now in therapy, saying, "I made some terrible mistakes," and "I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you."
Trump backed Huang, NVIDIA shares surge
Huang resigned on November 12 after allegations of affairs surfaced. After a board review and with President Trump backing his return, he was reinstated on November 23.
Despite all the drama, NVIDIA's stock actually surged after the news, showing investors still have faith in his leadership.