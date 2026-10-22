NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI safety cannot wait
Business
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang wants AI companies to step up on safety now, not just wait for government rules to catch up.
Speaking at the GTC conference in Berlin, he put it simply: "There's no such thing as a good product that's not safe."
Basically, if it isn't safe, it shouldn't be out there, no matter how cool the tech is.
NVIDIA OpenShell monitors AI agents
Huang also introduced OpenShell, NVIDIA's technology for containing and monitoring AI agents, a tool designed to keep AI agents in check and block risky moves (think of it like digital training wheels).
It's being built with help from over 100 partners, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and top cybersecurity firms.
The goal? Make sure future AI stays responsible and doesn't go off the rails as it gets smarter.