NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang urges US China talks on AI
Business
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang thinks the US and China should talk more, especially when it comes to AI.
On a recent podcast, he said open conversations between researchers matter more than just building better hardware or smarter algorithms.
Huang also suggested both countries set some ground rules for how AI gets used, so we don't end up with totally separate tech worlds.
China-bound AI curbs opposed by Huang
Huang isn't a fan of restricting AI chip exports to China, arguing that sharing ideas helps everyone move forward.
He warned that splitting up the global AI scene could actually weaken US influence, especially since China has quickly grown its own chip industry.
In his view, keeping dialogue open is key if we want international cooperation (and less rivalry) in the future.