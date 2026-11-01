NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang urges US to ease immigration rules
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks the US should make it easier for talented people from around the world to come work and build new things here.
On a recent podcast, he said America's openness and "can-do attitude" attract top minds, which helps drive big ideas and economic growth.
Huang cites Taiwan, urges lawful immigration
Huang's comments come as new policies have made it tougher for tech companies to hire global talent.
Drawing from his own journey moving from Taiwan, he sees immigration as a huge advantage for the US.
He believes balanced, lawful immigration is key to keeping America creative and ahead in tech.