NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's Tom Ford jacket sells for $960,000

This isn't just any jacket: it's been part of Huang's look for nearly 20 years and was worn at major events like Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei.

Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter confirmed its authenticity, calling it "an object so closely tied to one of the defining figures of the AI era."

With at least 45 collectors joining in, it shows how much hype there is around both tech history and giving back.