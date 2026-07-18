NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's Tom Ford jacket sells for $960,000
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's iconic black leather jacket just sold for a jaw-dropping $960,000 at Sotheby's, way above its original estimate.
The Tom Ford piece sparked a bidding war with 65 bids, and all proceeds are going to The Edge Institute, which supports up-and-coming innovators in tech and science.
Sotheby's head confirms jacket authenticity
This isn't just any jacket: it's been part of Huang's look for nearly 20 years and was worn at major events like Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei.
Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter confirmed its authenticity, calling it "an object so closely tied to one of the defining figures of the AI era."
With at least 45 collectors joining in, it shows how much hype there is around both tech history and giving back.