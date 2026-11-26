NVIDIA chip sellers tell neocloud providers to bar Chinese firms
NVIDIA's chip sellers are telling neocloud providers not to let Chinese companies use their AI computing power, even if the servers aren't in China.
This comes after new US rules aimed at stopping Chinese companies from accessing NVIDIA's most advanced chips by renting computing power from data centers in other countries.
Sellers say if they break the rules, they could lose access to NVIDIA chips themselves.
US expands NVIDIA restrictions covering rentals
The US government just expanded restrictions on November 19, 2026, blocking Chinese firms from accessing NVIDIA's top chips through any international data centers.
These rules now cover not just direct sales, but also anyone renting out GPU power.
Because of this, sellers are scrambling to find new buyers for GPUs that were meant for Chinese clients, showing how tech tensions between the US and China keep heating up.