NVIDIA just created a new board-level committee to handle national security and export rules, following scrutiny of CEO Jensen Huang over these concerns.

The group, led by Suzanne Nora Johnson with Stephen Neal and John Dabiri, plans to meet at least quarterly, work with outside legal and trade experts, and the existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to this new committee and interim CEO Colette Kress for day-to-day operations.