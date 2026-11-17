NVIDIA creates board committee for national security and export compliance
NVIDIA just created a new board-level committee to handle national security and export rules, following scrutiny of CEO Jensen Huang over these concerns.
The group, led by Suzanne Nora Johnson with Stephen Neal and John Dabiri, plans to meet at least quarterly, work with outside legal and trade experts, and the existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to this new committee and interim CEO Colette Kress for day-to-day operations.
US AI export rules pressure NVIDIA
With the US tightening rules on sharing advanced AI tech, especially with China, NVIDIA is under extra pressure to play by the book.
The new committee is all about making sure NVIDIA stays compliant while investors watch closely, especially since its next earnings report is around the corner.