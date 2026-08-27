NVIDIA criticized over circular financing, CFO Colette Kress defends investments

Recently, NVIDIA pledged to help provide OpenAI a guarantee of up to $105 billion for a data center in Ohio (which uses NVIDIA chips), and announced a huge $500 billion AI infrastructure buildout with Wall Street partners, though not all deals are locked in.

A past commitment didn't pan out, raising eyebrows about their strategy.

Plus, five customers accounted for 70% of NVIDIA's accounts receivables, some facing money troubles, which adds another layer of risk.

Still, with $96.2 billion in revenue last quarter and a bold 70% revenue increase forecast for next fiscal year, NVIDIA seems confident it's on the right track.