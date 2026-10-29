NVIDIA denies Jensen Huang shared trade secrets with Alice Huang
NVIDIA is denying claims that its CEO, Jensen Huang, shared sensitive trade secrets or information relevant to national security with customers.
The company says meetings with Alice Huang from Megaspeed were just standard business chats: no trade secrets or national security details were discussed.
This all started after reports suggested Alice might be linked to Chinese intelligence.
Megaspeed hires outside lawyers amid US concerns
US officials are worried Alice Huang could be passing NVIDIA's AI technology to China because of her close ties with Jensen.
Megaspeed has now brought in outside lawyers and says it will cooperate with US authorities.
NVIDIA, for its part, says it stands by its practices and is open to working with the US government if needed: John Rizzo, a spokesman for NVIDIA, said, "confident that if the US government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know."