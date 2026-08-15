NVIDIA disclosed nearly 123 million SpaceX shares worth almost $21B
Business
NVIDIA disclosed that it owns nearly 123 million shares in SpaceX, and the stake was worth almost $21 billion at the end of June.
Since SpaceX's June IPO, the value dipped to about $17 billion, but it's still a big move showing how serious NVIDIA is about these fast-growing industries.
NVIDIA, Elon Musk deepen AI ties
This investment isn't just about money. NVIDIA and Musk are working closely together.
NVIDIA backed Musk's xAI before it merged with SpaceX, and now their tech powers SpaceX's data centers.
Musk even called NVIDIA's Vera Rubin architecture "the best AI computer." With more than $100 billion committed to AI companies over the past two years, NVIDIA is betting big on the future of space and artificial intelligence.