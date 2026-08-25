NVIDIA earnings due Wednesday could shift $280B in market value

NVIDIA's set to drop its latest earnings report on Wednesday, and Wall Street is bracing for a possible 5.4% swing in the stock price by Thursday, about $280 billion in market value.

That's more than most S&P 500 companies are even worth!

While this move is actually smaller than what traders expected last quarter, it still shows just how much attention NVIDIA gets these days.

Even with recent drops, the stock is up 11.7% for the year.