NVIDIA earnings due Wednesday could shift $280B in market value
Business
NVIDIA's set to drop its latest earnings report on Wednesday, and Wall Street is bracing for a possible 5.4% swing in the stock price by Thursday, about $280 billion in market value.
That's more than most S&P 500 companies are even worth!
While this move is actually smaller than what traders expected last quarter, it still shows just how much attention NVIDIA gets these days.
Even with recent drops, the stock is up 11.7% for the year.
Investors watch NVIDIA for AI spending
NVIDIA isn't just another tech company: it basically powers the AI boom with its chips.
Investors are glued to this week's report for clues on where AI spending is headed and how cloud giants are investing.
The results could say a lot about where both NVIDIA and the whole AI industry are going next.