NVIDIA is set to reveal its latest earnings today, and all eyes are on the company after a wild week.

Its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, stepped down just days ago following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Now, NVIDIA's chief financial officer Colette Kress will be serving as interim CEO, sharing how the company's doing at 5pm ET (10pm GMT), and investors are anxious to see what impact all this drama (plus some new US export rules) has had.