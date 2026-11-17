NVIDIA earnings today after Jensen Huang resignation and export rules
NVIDIA is set to reveal its latest earnings today, and all eyes are on the company after a wild week.
Its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, stepped down just days ago following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
Now, NVIDIA's chief financial officer Colette Kress will be serving as interim CEO, sharing how the company's doing at 5pm ET (10pm GMT), and investors are anxious to see what impact all this drama (plus some new US export rules) has had.
NVIDIA stock falls, Asian industries assess
NVIDIA's stock has dropped since the scandal broke and Huang resigned.
Meanwhile, the US has tightened restrictions on exporting AI chips to China and other regions, hoping to close loopholes in tech transfers.
Countries like Singapore and Indonesia are now figuring out what these changes mean for their own industries.
APEC to spotlight US China tensions
All of this is adding fuel to ongoing U.S.-China tensions, especially with the APEC summit coming up soon.
Expect those new chip rules and NVIDIA's situation to be hot topics when world leaders meet.