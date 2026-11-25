NVIDIA faces challenge as Google and OpenAI build custom chips
NVIDIA, the go-to name for AI chips, might not hold the crown much longer.
Big players like Google and OpenAI are now building their own custom chips to cut costs and avoid relying too much on NVIDIA, especially after the brief ouster of NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
The industry is clearly moving toward more in-house solutions.
Colette Kress says NVIDIA cautious
OpenAI's new Jalapeno chips and Google's latest TPUs show how tech giants want more control over their hardware and budgets.
NVIDIA's chief financial officer Colette Kress says they're being careful with future deals, but research predicts custom AI chips could double their market share by 2027.
Still, Kress remains upbeat: NVIDIA remains "thoughtful," "disciplined," and "rigorously evaluating" future deals.