NVIDIA falls to 4th among US companies with $3.4T
NVIDIA just dropped to fourth place among US companies after its market cap fell to $3.4 trillion, on track for a seventh consecutive weekly decline, its longest losing streak since 2008.
This comes just days after NVIDIA released its first earnings report since the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang, sparking questions about what's next for NVIDIA and whether investing in AI hardware is still the safe bet it once seemed.
Apple leads at $5.08T valuation
Apple holds onto the top spot with a massive $5.08 trillion valuation, followed by Microsoft at $3.72 trillion and Alphabet at $3.44 trillion.
With employees, investors, and customers watching closely, Huang has even hinted he might return as CEO if that would help steer NVIDIA forward.