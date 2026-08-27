NVIDIA forecasts $108B revenue but stock falls on investors' doubts
NVIDIA just announced a revenue forecast of $108 billion for this period, higher than analysts' average estimate of $105.2 billion, but still not as high as some investors had hoped.
Even though the company expects a gross margin of roughly 74%, its stock slipped 2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The reaction shows that investors aren't totally convinced the AI boom will keep growing at the same pace.
NVIDIA outlook raises tech spending worries
NVIDIA is basically the backbone of today's AI tech, making the chips that power everything from chatbots to image generators.
But its earnings are tightly linked to how much companies keep spending on AI.
With worries about industry investment slowing down, NVIDIA's cautious outlook has made other tech firms (and their fans) a bit nervous too.