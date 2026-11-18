NVIDIA just announced a bold fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, topping Wall Street's expectations.

This comes right after Jensen Huang became embroiled in personal controversies.

The company is playing it safe by not counting any data center chip sales to China in its forecast, given ongoing regulatory pressures.

For Q3 2027, NVIDIA pulled in $115.84 billion with adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share.