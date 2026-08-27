NVIDIA forecasts 70% fiscal 2028 revenue surge on AI demand

NVIDIA is predicting a huge 70% revenue boost for fiscal 2028, way above what analysts expected.

The surge comes from sky-high demand for its AI chips, which power everything from data centers to big tech like Amazon and Google.

CFO Colette Kress shared that "Incredibly, we are seeing demand acceleration even at our scale," and growth could be even bigger if they can ramp up supply.

The upbeat forecast sent NVIDIA's stock up more than 4% in after-hours trading.