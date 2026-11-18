NVIDIA forecasts 75% revenue growth as futures and shares rally
NVIDIA just dropped a super optimistic sales forecast, expecting 75% revenue growth in the next fiscal year, topping its own previous forecast of 70%.
Investors loved it: Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures both climbed, and NVIDIA shares shot up over 4% after hours.
NVIDIA outlook lifts Asian stocks
NVIDIA's upbeat vibe helped Asian stocks bounce back after a rough week, especially in South Korea.
Even with CEO Jensen Huang having departed his role, the company's strong outlook reassured markets, though some investors are still cautious about tech stocks long term.
Meanwhile, government bonds and oil prices stayed steady despite ongoing global tensions.