NVIDIA halts H200 sales to China, Colette Kress confirms
NVIDIA will no longer sell its powerful H200 chips in China, as confirmed by Acting CEO Colette Kress.
This move shuts down a sales path originally set up by Jensen Huang and President Trump, which had faced pushback for letting advanced tech reach China.
The decision lines up with new US rules that kicked in on November 16, blocking US chips from being used in foreign data centers serving Chinese clients.
NVIDIA faces China criticism, forms committee
Critics of NVIDIA's dependence on China claim that as much as 20% of its revenue comes from demand linked to the country, so this is a big shift for the company.
With tighter US regulations and China working to boost its own chip industry, NVIDIA now has to rethink its strategy fast.
The company has also set up a board-level committee to oversee national security policies, export control compliance, and global trade risks.